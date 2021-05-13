The Michigan House Republicans and law enforcement announced a plan on Thursday to support law enforcement as well as strengthen the criminal justice system.
The plan, supported by law enforcement officers from across the state, will also expand community policing statewide.
“Local departments statewide are facing several long-term challenges that are getting in the way of quality policework and are threatening the future of this profession,” Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth said. “At the same time, police are under the microscope more than ever before. We need to rise to the occasion and provide the help our local officers need to do the job and keep our communities safe.”
The plan includes the following:
- Tuition assistance for people considering the police academy
- A work study program to give people an opportunity to consider a career
- Incentives for community policing
- Incentives for expanded use of body cameras
- Incentives for de-escalation training
- Access to mental health services for police, corrections workers and other first responders
- A signing bonus for new officers
- State support for secondary road patrols
- State support for recruiting strong candidates into the academies
“This is just the first step,” Wentworth said. “House Republicans will continue to make support for our law enforcement community a priority, and we will continue to develop policies that help them do their job and improve our criminal justice system statewide. We want our men and women in uniform to know that we hear them. We understand the challenges they’re facing. And we are here to help.”
The parts of the plan that include a budget component could be discussed on the House floor as early as Thursday afternoon so they can be included in the supplemental budget bill, Wentworth’s office said.
