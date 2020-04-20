Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield offered a roadmap for Michigan’s response to COVID-19.
The suggested outline was made available to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the hope that she would consider the ideas.
The House Republican caucus wants to build on the effort and layout a detailed plan for Michiganders.
“The people I talk to are understandably worried about the future and the uncertainty of what tomorrow will bring for their families, friends and loved ones during this pandemic,” Chatfield said. “Between health concerns, lost employment, and changes to our very way of life, this is an unprecedented and unsettling situation for all of us. We need clear answers from our elected leaders about where we go from here and how our lives can go back to normal as safely as possible. This proposal contains our suggestions for the best way forward to prioritize public safety and make responsible, scientific decisions to guide Michigan’s comeback.”
The roadmap asks the governor to follow a regional model that uses the latest guidance from health experts and data to allow people living in safer situations around the state to restart normal activities.
“This is about giving people hope for the future and peace of mind about what comes next,” said Chatfield. “We are all concerned about our health and safety during this crisis, and any plan put forward has to make that the top priority. But there are thousands of families across the state who also have to worry about how to pay their bills, take care of their children and keep up with payments on their homes on top of everything else. The current one-size-fits-all approach isn’t working for them. We can do better.
“The millions of people who are struggling and concerned about the future need answers, and they need a light at the end of the tunnel. I know we can all work together to come up with a real, tangible plan that both keeps people safe and helps get our lives back to normal as quickly as possible.”
