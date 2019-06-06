Republicans who control Michigan's House are proposing to boost road spending by dedicating much of the state's 6 percent sales tax at the pump to the transportation budget.
Much of that money now goes to schools and municipalities. A House plan unveiled Thursday would earmark two-thirds of the sales tax to road construction.
It is House Republicans' response to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's call to increase fuel taxes by 45-cents-a-gallon to raise roughly $2 billion more for roads. The move would have impacts on other parts of the state budget, such as schools and public universities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.