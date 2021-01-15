With the threats shutting down the State Legislature next week lawmakers are now adjusting to the abrupt changes.
State representative Phil Green reacted to finding out sessions in the state house and senate won't happen next week.
"Next week I'm retooling and getting my calendar reset for a different way of doing business than what I was expecting," Green said.
In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth said:
“The Michigan State Police, as well as house and senate sergeants at arms, have expressed concern over credible threats regarding events scheduled to take place at and around the state capitol next week. With no votes scheduled on the calendar, we have decided to act in an abundance of caution by not holding session in either the house or the senate on Jan. 19-21."
"I'm frustrated that in our society at this point these types of decisions need to be made," Green said.
State Representative Amos O’Neal said with everything going on Shirkey and Wenworth made the right choice.
"I think in terms of safety I agree with the leader’s decisions to hold everyone back from our state capitol," O’Neal said.
O'Neal, who has also held positions at the local and county level, said he's had encounters where his life has been at risk.
"They have you know those perceptions that they're right and everything else is wrong and so as a result of that I'm going to take it out on you," O’Neal said.
As for Green, he said eternal vigilance is the price of freedom. He is ready to go to Lansing to legislate in person but given the current state of affairs it's unclear when he'll get the chance.
"These are people that are anarchists. They really don't have a party affiliation. They're just opportunists to do what they want to do. And they now have a platform to be able to do this and I'm sad that our society is turning to this," Green said.
(0) comments
