Drivers under age 18 would be prohibited from using cellphones except for emergencies under a bill advancing in Michigan's Legislature.
The state now bars drivers with a learner's or intermediate permit from using a phone while operating a motor vehicle.
The legislation cleared the House on Wednesday.
The measure would also eliminate an exception that lets those with the graduated level one and two licenses use a voice-activated phone system in the car.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer supports the bill and is urging the Senate to pass it after it returns to session in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.