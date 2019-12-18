The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Members met to discuss the historic vote on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The vote comes as President Trump visits Michigan for his Merry Christmas rally to encourage residents to vote and keep Michigan a Republic State.  

The impeachment process now goes to the Senate for trial.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.