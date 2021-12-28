Temporary housing for unaccompanied migrant children is expected to open in Alma the beginning of 2022.
Bethany Christian Services said it expects to open the center during the first quarter of the new year. While a date hasn’t been set yet, the non-profit organization said it hopes to release more information in mid-January.
When the center opens, staff will care for a small group of children for 30 to 45 days while the organization reunifies them with their own families in communities across the country or in their countries of origin, Bethany Christian Services stated.
