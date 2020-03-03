Bay City is moving forward with plans to provide more affordable housing to the community.
The city housing commission plans to demolish the old YMCA property located on the 500 block of Columbus.
The commission said they plan to build a new housing unit with two- or three-bedroom townhomes, and single-family units.
Funding will be provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“We need to be well aware. This is something we actually need for our community,” said Bay City Manager Dana Muscott.
On Monday, March 2, leaders presented a letter to the federal government to get the tax credits needed to build the facility.
Currently, there is no date on when construction will start.
Below is the letter containing pertinent facts prepared by the Community Development Director Debbie Kiesel.
