A program designed to help young adults transitioning from foster care is coming to Mid-Michigan.
The goal is to provide them with housing they might not have in order to get back on their feet, but the program is in need of some extra funding.
“The number one issue with youth aging out of foster care is the housing,” said Aland Stamps, the CEO of River Jordan.
That’s an issue Stamps wants to tackle head-on.
River Jordan is a community organization helping young adults who’ve aged out of foster care in Bay County.
“We’re looking at getting this building from Wells Springs and we’re partnering with them on a purchase agreement and so what’st going on right now is we’re collecting donations so we can start up our program,” Stamps said.
The program will help up to 25 men and women ages 18 to 21 who need a place to live along with mentoring and rehabilitation training.
The home will eventually be called RJ Dorms but first requires some much-needed renovations.
“We’ve got a big kitchen remodel we have to do and that kitchen remodel looks like it’s going to be about 60 to $70,000 to get that all squared away but then we have issues we have to address we have painting, we have redesign because right now it just looks kind of like an institution,” Stamps said.
In all, Stamps said the total renovations cost will hit somewhere at about $200,000.
Donations are great of course but they could also use anybody that could mentor these kids or if you have special skills like painting or construction.
“So if someone wants to come in and donate that time, that hour and a half to teach our young people that’s a great donation,” Stamps said.
With the help of the community, Stamps is hoping to open River Jordan Dorms and start changing lives this summer.
If you would like to learn more about River Jordan, they’re holding an information session at the Wirt Library on Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the group can visit the River Jordan website.
