Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) launched a new program to help Michiganders stay in their homes.
The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF) uses federal resources from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to provide financial assistance to homeowners who have fallen behind on homeownership-related expenses.
The MIHAF program can help with delinquent mortgage, property tax and condominium payments, payment of escrow shortages as well as past due utility payments including gas, water, electric and internet or broadband.
“Over the years, we’ve made great strides to keep families in their homes, and this additional financial support will build on our efforts that put Michiganders first," Whitmer said. "The program offers homeowners much-needed relief to help them overcome those financial obstacles while also providing a strong degree of housing security – a vital measure that can positively impact every part of our lives.”
The U.S. Treasury allocated a total of $242,812,277 to Michigan for the MIHAF program, which MSHDA anticipates will help more than 8,300 homeowners across the state. Half of the funds have been allocated by the state Legislature and the remaining $121 million needs to be approved at a later date.
“The MIHAF program will ensure thousands of Michigan homeowners avoid the personal devastation of foreclosure while also helping communities across Michigan reduce the secondary impacts foreclosures can have on neighborhoods, local governments, and social services networks,” said Mary Townley, MSHDA’s director homeownership. “We are grateful to Governor Whitmer for putting Michigan first and providing this critical support.”
To apply for MIHAF, applicants must have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020 or had a hardship that started before Jan. 21, 2020 but continued after that date, meet income eligibility requirements and the property must be owner-occupied.
Residents can get up to $25,000 per household through the MIHAF program. Anyone interested can find more details in the application portal online or by calling 844-756-4423.
