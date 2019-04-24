Dress codes for students are expected, but one high school in Houston has set a dress code for parents.
The new parent dress code at Madison High School states parents cannot come on campus if they are wearing hair curlers, shower caps, pajamas, or certain styles of shorts or leggings.
Some parents say they're insulted.
Rosemary Young says she had to rush to the school after her son broke her arm.
She was wearing a satin cap at the time, which is no longer considered appropriate.
"So it doesn't mater how a parent should come," Young said. "If we come here belligerent, out of control, things of that nature, that's what you have the police for. But what I wear should never be an issue. I'm not revealing, I'm not doing anything, I don't have any weapons."
The school said the dress code is all about helping students by keeping the atmosphere dignified and free of distractions.
