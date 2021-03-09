The state health department says a boy in Jackson County is the first Michigan case of the South African COVID-19 variant. It's believed to be more contagious than the un-mutated version.
Health experts are working to determine if there are additional cases associated with the boy.
"It's not a surprise at all. It was a matter of time that we would get the variant," said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, with the Central Michigan University College of Medicine.
Haddad, an associate professor of infectious diseases at CMU, said he expected the South African COVID variant to eventually come to Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the state's first case has been identified in a child in Jackson County.
"This is normal, and I don't want to alarm people more than they should be alarmed already," he said.
Still, there's information you need to know about this strain of the virus.
"It is more transmissible, and it causes a bit more severe disease," Haddad said.
More contagious means a faster spread of the virus. Haddad said when it comes to the original COVID-19 virus that we know in the U.S., each infected person can then infect three people. When it comes to the South African strain, each infected person can then infect three to four people. It's essentially a higher rate of transmission.
But what about the vaccines? Will they protect against this strain?
"Vaccines do work partially against most of the strains," Haddad said.
He said exact figures are still being researched, but new strains shouldn't keep anyone from getting vaccinated.
"The most important aspect of vaccination is that they reduce the severity of disease. And that's why they're highly encouraged," he said.
Studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine show Pfizer's vaccine is effective against the South African and U.K. strains of the coronavirus and also neutralizes the Brazilian strain of the virus.
