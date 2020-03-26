The $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package was passed by the Senate late Wednesday night.
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) aims to help families, businesses, and hospitals during the pandemic.
It will give funding for hospitals, health care providers, expand unemployment insurance, give direct individual payments, and support Michigan businesses.
Eligibility for state unemployment insurance is expanded to freelancers, contract workers, part-timers, tipped employees and other workers impacted by the shutdown.
Those receiving unemployment insurance will get a weekly increase of $600 for four months, which will last through July 31.
Individuals will also get direct support with a $1,200 cash payment. Parents will get $500 for every child.
This money is not subject to income tax and phases out people making more than $75,000 a year.
No word yet on when people could see this mone, but there won’t be any waiting periods to ensure the checks get out the door as quickly as possible.
Sen. Peters and Stabenow said anyone who has not filed tax returns with the IRS in the last two years will not be able to receive these payments.
The senators said if the IRS does not have your direct deposit information, the money will be mailed to your last known address on file.
Those on Social Security or Social Security Disability are also eligible.
Small businesses or nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees can get up to $10 million guaranteed loans.
Repayments can be deferred for up to one year.
Costs associated with payroll support, health benefits, paid sick leave, mortgage or rent payments, utilities for the first eight weeks will be forgiven if conditions are related to keeping workers.
Hospitals, health care providers, and facilities will get $100 billion. The bill includes $16 billion for personal protection equipment and other supplies.
The Center for Disease Control is getting $4.3 billion to support federal, state, and local health agencies.
The Defense Production Act will get $1 billion for supply chains so that personal protection equipment production can ramp up.
Mental and addiction services will be increased in communities thanks to $425 million.
Developing vaccines is a priority as well with $3.5 billion that will go to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for production, therapeutics, and diagnostics.
Rural hospitals will receive $25 billion which will give them access medical care.
