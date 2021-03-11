The post-pandemic world of medicine is different. A year of COVID-19 caused every hospital routine to be re-examined and adjusted accordingly.
“From masking with every patient, to absolutely being careful to wash in and out, patients are in precautions, decreasing the number of visitors, for a while we didn't allow any visitors at all. It's been a big paradigm shift in the way we've approached patient care,” said Danny Greig, M.D. from MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland.
There were so many bad moving parts in the pandemic, but the worst for Greig was the extreme sickness causing family separations and the truly ill patients who were sent to the ICU for intubation and died alone.
“The idea that they are giving their best wishes or saying their I love you, or their goodbyes via a Zoom meeting the way we are today has been really, really a difficult thing to deal with,” Greig said.
Certain pandemic procedures were adopted permanently. COVID-19 forever changed patient care.
“Probably masking more frequently when we're exposed to a patient with infectious disease. I think you may even see people be more careful in public, less touching,” Greig said. “If you look at the numbers on influenza this year, they are historically low. I have not seen a case this entire flu season.”
Disheartened a bit by people denying the virus, or calling COIVD-19 a hoax, Greig is encouraged by the significant drop in the ranks of anti-vaxxers. Still with a familiar line from Dr. Anthony Fauci, he is encouraging continued diligence.
“When you hear the cavalry's coming, you don't throw your weapons down and run out into the line of fire, you hunker down until they arrive,” Greig said.
Greig said we're still in the hunkering down stage.
