The state health department is working with community partners to make sure more Michiganders can register for the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to them.
“Our goal is to ensure that every eligible Michigander who wants a vaccine will get one,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We know that residents across Michigan have different needs when it comes to access, so we’re partnering with groups like local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies, and 2-1-1 to provide multiple access points for signing up for a vaccine.”
Residents are encouraged to visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine for the latest information on vaccine eligibility, clinic locations, and more.
Those who don’t have access to the internet or struggle to use a computer can call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Health departments across the state have created sign-ups and waitlists based on the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Guidance Eligible residents will be contacted for an appointment as vaccine doses are available.
Residents can also call 211 to help find vaccination clinics and local testing sites.
“Just as many other local, state, and federal systems have adjusted to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2-1-1 has been working collaboratively with the State of Michigan to help residents across the state with testing, emotional support, and now the vaccine rollout,” said Hassan Hammoud, executive director of 211. “We recognize that residents, especially seniors, need additional supports so that we can safely return to normalcy – and we’re proud to play a part in making a future without COVID-19 a reality for Michigan.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a partnership with a national education technology company, GetSetUp, to help older Michiganders navigate the state’s vaccine website.
The goal is to help eligible residents find their local health department to register for a vaccine appointment or be added to a waitlist.
