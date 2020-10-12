Social media, especially Facebook, was crucial to the 13 men charged last week in a conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
According to a Michigan State Police affidavit, the Wolverine Watchmen “recruited members using a social media platform, Facebook, since November 2019.”
“Facebook’s used for organizing of all sorts, right? So the same tool that’s being used to organize a neighborhood block party or a PTO meeting, the same set of features works if you have more extremist intentions as well,” said Clifford Lampe, professor of information for the University of Michigan.
Lampe pointed out the dark side of a platform, like Facebook.
He said the accused conspirators used other social media, like Tik Tok, as any brand campaign would. After recruiting, the men then moved off the public sites.
“The alleged conspirators used operational security measures, including communicating by encrypted messaging platforms and used code words and phrases,” said Andrew Birge, U.S. Attorney for western Michigan.
Although the FBI was able to find them this time, methods are always changing.
“Law enforcement will develop a technique to determine an upcoming illegal behavior, but in doing so often, they have to reveal how they observe those groups and that just makes the people who want to commit a crime more aware of what they’re doing,” Lampe said.
According to Lampe, social media is geared toward generating an immediate emotional response that keeps you on the platform.
“So when you look at what Facebook is oriented to, all the reaction buttons are emotion buttons. Right, like there’s no reaction button for ‘you have a good point, but I disagree with you,’” Lampe said.
Facebook tracks the way you respond to posts so it can better personalize your experience. Which means things you see can depend on the things you say.
