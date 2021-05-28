After more than a year of being locked down by COVID-19, it’s a summer traveling boom and the more people looking for a great travel deal, the more scammers are trying to take your money.
“We have seven reports of timeshare, travel, vacation scams,” said Lauran Blakenship with the Better Business Bureau. “Of those seven reports, Michigan residents have reported they’ve lost more than $57,000.”
That’s just the scams reported to Michigan’s Better Business Bureau since January. Plenty go unreported and the last thing anyone wants to do is book a fake vacation.
“And then the day comes and there’s no ticket and they’re out of a ton of money and there’s no flight,” Blakenship said.
Before booking your next flight or your next vacation, you’ve got to be aware of what to look out for. The BBB said a lot of scammers are using fake websites to trick people.
“It looks legitimate. Everything goes through like a legitimate website. But there might be one or two charges. There might not be the secure lock in the URL,” Blakenship said.
Watch out for grammar mistakes or customer service numbers that don’t work. Keep an eye out for reviews or prices that seem just too good to be true.
Blakenship says Michigan is seeing everything from fake flights to fake Airbnbs to fake car rentals. A potential victim could put in their information, even make a payment, and get left without a trip holding an empty wallet.
“They also have compromised their credit card information, personal information. It’s just mess,” Blakenship said.
Blakenship says a major indicator of a scam is an unusual payment method, like a money transfer or being asked to pay in gift cards.
“Those are huge red flags because once you pay in those forms of payment, you can’t get your money back,” Blakenship said. “It’s very, very difficult to trace. Scammers know that.”
A lot of times scammers are even harder to track down because they’re out of the country. So if you’re planning to leave the country for some relaxation, do your research.
