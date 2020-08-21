For many of we are integrating out home space into work and school space as families navigate a remote start to the school year.
We have some ways to make sure that learning space is productive for your student.
“Setting up a designated work area for your kids is so important,” said Julia Edelstein, editor in chief of Parents.
A remote start to the year may look a bit different than it did in the spring.
Now there’s more time to prepare and Edelstein says making a workspace is principal for a productive online learning environment.
“Definitely everybody having a spot helps,” Edelstein said.
Try grabbing a giant whiteboard. Edelstein said it’ll help keep your student on track.
“Your kids and you have a visual reminder of what the order of events is going to be, which parent is going to watch them,” Edelstein said.
Edelstein said let your child pick a spot where they can work diligently.
“That will go a long way to getting them to sit there when it’s time to work and then he really want to look is it comfortable for them,” Edelstein said.
As far as technology goes, if your child is old enough give them the independence to navigate online school on their own.
“Now is the time to get them an age-appropriate tablet or laptop so that they can independently get to Zoom if they are able to read and do that kind of thing,” Edelstein said.
For the parents working from home still, try to create a separate space so both you and your child can get work done.
“It’s not a bad idea to put up a stop sign on your door or sign a do not disturb sign that really reminds your kids when they are about to barge in is just a quick little reminder that it’s off-limits time,” Edelstein said.
Another good pointer is to create that routine even though you’ll be at home.
Create that routine similar to the one your child would have if they went to school, it’ll help with organization.
