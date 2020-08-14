Once schools pick up face-to-face instruction, masks will be mandated for students.
Getting your child to wear a mask for the entire school day may seem like a daunting task, but we have some tips for you to ensure their nose and mouth are completely covered.
“Like I said for my daughter it’s just like putting on her socks and shoes in the morning,” said Julia Dennison, executive editor of parents.com.
This year’s latest and most important school accessory? A face mask.
Getting your child to wear one for an entire school day can sound daunting but Dennison said it’s best to make them fun.
“One dad had told his kid that wearing a mask turns him into a superhero," Dennison said. "So then his kid was like, 'Dad I want to be a superhero and it’s true right?' So wearing a mask does turn you into a superhero.”
But when it comes down to it, Dennison said kids are looking up to their parents so it’s best to lead by example.
“Lead by example," Dennison said. "You can practice wearing one around the house and show them how to wear it in the house before you go outside with one.”
Parents if you are unsure of what kind of mask to get your child, reach out to your child’s school.
“Keep talking to your school," Dennison said. "Keep talking to your teacher and practice now while it’s at summer-time before you start school.”
Dennison adds kids would more than likely wear something they created, so make mask-making a fun DIY project at home.
“So yeah I think there really is a lot you can be doing to encourage your kids to wear masks," Dennison said. "I think in some ways kids can be even better than adults when it comes to wearing masks because they just excepted as the norm and they just do it.”
While a mask will play a role in protecting your child, make sure they understand basic hygiene.
“So even though I mask and it’s very helpful, you still have to be washing your hands and you still have to be watching out for basic hygiene," Dennison said. "It doesn’t make you invincible.”
Another point Dennison makes is making sure your child’s face masks fit properly with no gaps, that it fits over their mouth and nose, and isn’t too big to where they would be constantly touching their face.
