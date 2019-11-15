Parents are stunned after a man was caught peeping through their children's windows and it wasn't random.
"It's heartbreaking for a parent because you want to keep them safe," said a mother of a teen who was targeted.
Police say a peeping tom was able to find his victims’ exact location thanks to a popular app.
"He knew where he was going because of those Snapchat locations being open," said a mother of a teen who was targeted.
It's a feature on Snapchat called Snap Map, which allows users who are your friends to pinpoint your location.
Police said 34-year-old Steven Spoon posed as a teenage girl on Snapchat, made a friend request, and used the mapping feature to jump a fence in the victims’ Scottsdale, Arizona neighborhood.
“My sister felt like someone was watching her through the window that night," said a teen victim.
The victims’ ranged in age from 13 to 16-years-old.
Spoon was arrested last month.
Even though this crime happened 2,000 miles away near Phoenix, it hits home for one mom in Davisburg in Oakland County.
“It’s incredibly scary,” said Courtney Eastman, mother.
Eastman runs a blog called Mid-Michigan Moms, which connects mothers with local resources. That includes information about potentially dangerous apps and technology.
“This is the new thing. They don’t call on the phone. They don’t text. They just do Snapchat,” Eastman said.
That can lead to misuse, according to Michigan State Police Det. David Vergison. His job is to investigate internet crimes against children.
“Unfortunately in today’s dang age, all social media services, all social media applications are potentially avenues for pedophiles and predators to locate and try to contact children," Vergison said.
While he isn't aware of any local cases like this, Vergison said this is a good wake-up call for parents to be more aware.
"Try to have some oversight on who your kids are talking to and who they might be sharing things with," Vergison said.
On Snapchat, you have the option to let your friends see your location, but there is also a way to shut it off. First, go to the Snapchat app and click on your profile page. Then scroll down to the settings section on Snap Map and tap ghost mode, which will let you chose how long you want to stop sharing your location.
While this story has focused on Snapchat, Vergison said all social media apps could pose a danger to your kids.
"Maintain good sound judgement when using the internet and using social media," Vergison said.
Vergison and Eastman both agree that knowledge is power. Look at the settings on your children's phones, who is following them and what the public and their friends can see.
“This is challenging, and I think children need to be aware and parents need to be aware as well,” Eastman said.
Spoon is facing approximately 45 felony and misdemeanor charges.
Police said he admitted he never meant to harm or scare anyone and would have never gone further than looking into the windows. He wants to get therapy for his "addiction."
