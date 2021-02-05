Temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits this weekend, which could cause pipes to burst inside mid-Michigan homes.
“We expect to be extra busy,” said Mike Anson, residential service manager for Goyette Mechanical.
Anson plans to have all hands on deck this weekend to handle frozen or bursting water pipe calls.
“Water is unforgiving. It goes everywhere and destroys everything,” Anson said.
Anson said it’s a good idea to continuously run a pencil-sized amount of water from one faucet to prevent damage.
“Running water is a lot harder to freeze. You know, if you’re not running any kind of water, it’s just sitting still and stagnant. It freezes a lot quicker, more like a lake versus a river,” Anson said.
Anson said another thing you can do to protect your pipes is take steps to make sure that your furnace is ready to go.
“Check your air filters. Make sure they’re freshly changed and ready for more of a constant run. Furnaces get more of a workout,” Anson said.
Anson said any outside hoses need to be disconnected. Make sure hose bibs are shut off and drained. If you have heat tapes, make sure they are plugged in and energized. Anson said most problems with pipes start because the furnace isn’t working.
“So you got to make sure that you’re moving adequate air through the furnace. Filters being clogged because they’ve been running their furnace now for three, four months and you know, it’s kind of out of sight, out of mind as long as it’s warm in the house. And then all of a sudden, it’s cold one day and you know, when you get these kinds of temperatures you don’t have as much time to react,” Anson said.
