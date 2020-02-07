When Ann Ouellette called her daughter’s doctor’s office and discovered it had been hacked, she said she asked the receptionist if their information was safe.
She said the response she got was, “that’s a good question.”
The office called Brookside Ent and Hearing in Battle Creek closed its doors last year because of a ransomware attack. Doctors said the attack erased all of their patients’ medical records.
“I’m going to have to start all over again,” Ouellette said.
That’s an extreme case. However, ransomware isn’t your typical computer virus.
It’s a type of malware that takes a hold of your device, and then requires you to pay a fee to get rid of the virus. Even then, there’s no guarantee they’ll fulfill it.
These ransomware attacks aren’t just happening at medical facilities, but schools and businesses across the country.
“In the last two years alone, ransomware has increased exponentially,” said Special Agent Anthony Kraudelt, with the F.B.I.
Kraudelt works out of the F.B.I. office in Bay City.
He said these attacks have become so frequent they receive calls from at least 19 counties in Michigan daily over ransomware.
With one of the biggest cases being the attack on the Genesee County Administration Building.
It was last April when the county’s computer network became the victim of a ransomware attack, locking them out of their own data.
“Systems were disrupted to the citizens for a period of time, and it took a while to get the systems restored,” said Carl Wilson, the CIO for the Genesee County Administration Building.
Wilson was brought in as CIO for the Genesee County Administration Building after the attack.
He said it took about two weeks before all the county’s systems were recovered.
He said they’re now in the process of upgrading their entire computer network, to the tune of nearly $2 million.
“We had a lot of outdated technology and the board has graciously given us the funding to go out and replace that technology, but the new technology that’s going in, most of the work will be done between now and the end of March,” Wilson said.
However, it’s not just large companies and buildings falling victim to these attacks. All of us are at risk too. One of the reasons why is because of people not updating their devices regularly.
“A lot of people just put those off, and say I’ll do them in one shot, but the problem is that you are now vulnerable. You’re vulnerable to one of those attacks,” said Doug Witten, program director for Cyber Defense and Computer Science at Baker College.
At Baker College’s Center for Engineering and Computer Technology, Witten teaches classes on cyber defense.
He said one of the ways in which you can protect yourself from becoming a victim of these attacks is by simply updating your system and not opening any suspicious or unrecognizable emails.
“It’s keeping up to date with system patches, with system software to begin with. It may take $40 to upgrade let’s say, but the first you ever get hacked, they’re going to be demanding a lot more than $40,” Witten said.
