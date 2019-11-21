As a flight attendant, Wade Jackson is grateful to have a convenient place where he can sit down and plug in if he needs to.
"I spend more time at the airport than I probably do at home," Jackson said.
Doug Witten, cyber defense professor for Baker College, said there is a risk to that.
He said hackers could steal your data while you are charging your device using a public USB port. It's a practice known as "juice jacking."
"You don't know what's on the other side of that and that's the problem," Witten said.
Witten said when you use a public USB charger to plug in, it’s going to supply power, but also has the ability to transfer data to someone else. This means your bank accounts, emails, photos, etc. are all at risk.
"It could look completely normal but someone is on the other side siphoning your data," Witten said.
Witten said it could happen anywhere, especially in high traffic places like coffee shops, malls or airports.
Travelers at Flint Bishop International Airport say the potential risk is unnerving.
"That's kind of scary. I know that privacy is now an issue for everybody," said Wade Jackson.
"That's a problem, but I also need a charged phone," said Caleb Federspiel.
If you do find yourself in a public place and you need to charge your phone, Witten said there are things you can do to protect yourself - like bringing your own charger.
Witten said you should use that charger to only plug into a power outlet, not a public USB.
Other options include powering down your device before using a public power source or making sure your phone is password protected before plugging it in.
"They want the low hanging fruit. They want someone that is already logged in to their PC or I-Phone or whatever and that's how they are going to steal their data," Witten said.
Duane Durnash is the director of maintenance at Flint Bishop International. He said they have never had a juice jacking incident at the airport and actually just installed additional USB outlets for travelers. He believes it would be difficult for a hacker to do this at the airport.
"They would have to get through screening. Once they get through screening and obviously once they get through screening obviously everything would be on camera and you would be monitored fairly easy," Burnash said.
Burnash adds he doesn't think it would be impossible and advises travelers to use caution.
Some heed the warning more than others.
"As dangerous as it is, it wont stop me," Federspiel said.
Jackson said he's going to start using his portable charger instead.
"Now that I know about it, maybe I'll use that more than the airports," Jackson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.