If you suspect your workplace is violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order, there are steps you can take.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office said any complaints regarding businesses violating the executive order, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 24, should be reported to local law enforcement.
Violating the executive order is a misdemeanor and could result in a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.
