The weather is starting to reach that perfect temperature for many to start exploring the great outdoors.
But before you head outside, the Howell Nature Center wants to offer a few helpful tips in case you come across an injured or orphaned wildlife:
- Call a licensed rehabilitator for advice on if this animal needs help and how to transport for care. Many well-meaning rescuers are actually removing a perfectly healthy and safe animal.
- If you need to remove an animal, always wear gloves to prevent bites and scratches.
- If you are bitten or scratched, call your county health department for what to do next. Do not release the animal as they may want to test it.
- Keep the animal in a warm quiet place away from people and pets.
- Do not feed the animals anything.
For more information on helping injured or orphaned wildlife, you can call the Howell Nature Center Wildlife Clinic at (517) 548-5530.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a list of licensed rehabilitation on its website.
The nature center wants everyone to use caution for their own safety as well as the animal’s safety.
