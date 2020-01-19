Though the snow and ice are here, it isn’t stopping anyone from heading out to the water.
“Local people, I know this is a huge ice fishing community,” said Jacob Rohloff, with the U.S. Coast Guard Station Saginaw River.
It’s a good time to remind ice fishing fanatics and other visitors of ways to keep safe and dry.
“Definitely grab the proper protective equipment, something that will keep you dry and preferable that floats that’s going to help you help yourself if you’re ever in a dangerous situation,” Rohloff said.
U.S. Coast Guard officials said the best way to protect yourself from freezing waters is to tell either your family or loved ones your plan of action. It could help the U.S. Coast Guard find your specific location if you find yourself in trouble.
Here are other important tips to remember:
- Always travel in pairs
- Be cautious if you hear or see any cracks in the ice. Spread out to balance your weight.
- Check weather updates throughout the day
- Bring protective equipment such as a life jacket, a cellphone with a portable charger, a whistle, and ice picks
The U.S. Coast Guard said if you fall in the ice, you have one minute to understand what happened, 10 minutes of valuable movement, and one hour of consciousness.
“Just a helping hand could prevent a search and rescue case or even a death for somebody’s loved one,” Rohloff said.
Though no rescues have taken place this season in Mid-Michigan, the U.S. Coast Guard said they’re ready if and when a rescue needs to happen.
“We gotta go out and find them and then once we get to them, their clothes are frozen, they can’t bend their joints,” Rohloff said. “We wrap them up in blankets and we get them to EMS as fast as we can.”
Rohloff said most people susceptible to finding themselves in danger on the ice are out-of-town visitors.
“You see somebody from out of town and they might not know where to go or what they’re doing,” Rohloff said. “Just inform them, give them a heads up about dangerous areas.”
