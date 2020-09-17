You’re sneezing, coughing, have a runny nose, and a sore throat. Is it the flu or the coronavirus?
That’s the challenge doctors are facing as we approach flu season in the middle of a pandemic. The flu mimics COVID-19.
“In very many ways there are very similar symptoms including the fever and the body aches, the sore throat, the cough, the shortness of breath, all of those can occur with either COVID-19 or influenza,” said Dr. Neil Gokal with Southwest Medical, Optumcare.
Doctors say the biggest difference is the flu typically improves, but COVID-19 can take a turn pretty quick.
“The most significant difference from the outset are a loss of sense of taste and smell, shortness of breath,” said Dara Kapoor with Health.com. “There is muscle and joint pain, inflammation, blood clotting, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and GI symptoms.”
For kids and teenagers under 19-years-old, doctors say the symptoms are milder than they are for adults but there are some key things parents need to watch out for.
“If your child presents these symptoms for five or more days such as fever, lethargy, confusion, irritability, skin rashes or discoloration, trouble breathing, racing heart, chest pain, or abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and no interest in food or drink,” Kapoor said.
Those are key coronavirus symptoms.
So if anyone in your family is experiencing them, they need to stay put and get checked out by their doctor.
“Even more important than ever before it is so important to be vigilant of our own symptoms and the symptoms of our children,” Gokal said. “If we are not feeling well to really, do our best to make arrangement to keep ourselves at home.”
Doctors say the best way to protect your family from the coronavirus is to mask up, don’t touch your face, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, wipe down surfaces, launder items as much as you can, and sanitize at home.
You can find more information at Health.com, they’re owned by TV5’s parent company the Meredith Corporation.
