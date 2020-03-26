They're the option of last resort and there's not enough of them to go around.
Ventilators are in high demand for the sickest patients with COVID-19.
"One of the things that this does is it causes a lot of inflammation, scarring, and fluid buildup in the lungs, and that can make it very hard for people to breathe," said Dr. Dennis Cunningham at McLaren Flint.
Cunningham says for some patients, ventilators can mean the difference between life and death.
Because unlike oxygen masks, ventilators get oxygen into the blood, while clearing out carbon dioxide.
"Usually involves that we have to put a breathing tube into the throat, to get enough oxygen,” Cunningham said. “And they will push air into the lungs so that we're breathing and then they take the air back out."
And it's because of this that hospitals are trying to obtain as many ventilators as possible.
"We have approximately fifty ventilators that we can use, and we have around twelve of them in use," said Dr. Norman Chapin, Chief Medical Officer at McLaren Bay and Thumb Region.
He says for now they have enough ventilators on hand but admits that could change in the future.
Which is why he says they're maintaining and preserving the ones they have.
"Most of our ventilators require a great deal of maintenance,” he said. “The machines themselves go through a very rigorous disinfectant ion process after each use, according to the manufacturer's guidelines. So, the machine can be used, but there's a lot of disposable parts to it that we remove after each patient has used one."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.