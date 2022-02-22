Tom Smallwood is in the thick of the 2022 PBA Tour, and still has plenty of RPMs on his rolls.
"Saginaw's been good to me," Smallwood said. "Everywhere I've went to bowl and practice, they do what they can for me. I'm pretty fortunate to have some good people around here that take care of me."
Ever since he was a kid, the Flushing native had always been good at picking up his spares.
"It was just complete fluke luck. But it just hooked me," he explained.
But it was 2008, and Smallwood needed a steady job to support his family. He packed up the bowling balls and went to work at the GM Pontiac East Assembly plant, only to get laid off less than nine months later. So, he returned to the sport he knew and loved, and a year after he was laid off, he found himself at the PBA World Championship.
"It's a cliche, but it's like, one shot at a time," Smallwood recalled. "Someone's going to win the game. I'm all, 'Why can't it be me?'"
And win he did, knocking down reigning PBA Player of the Year Wes Malott, 244–228. Now, his kids, 14-year-old Hannah and 10-year-old Brady, are old enough to understand his Cinderella story. Brady has watched his dad's championship game on YouTube plenty of times.
"I wish I was born in 2000 so I could actually see my dad do all that, and sit in the stands when he does it," Brady Smallwood said. "But it's pretty awesome that my dad has won that, and I couldn't have a better dad."
This spring, after more than a decade in the league, Smallwood is going from the bowling alley to the small screen. His story is getting the Hollywood treatment with the help of Saginaw native and Tony Award nominee Brian d'Arcy James.
"The possibility of telling not only Tom's story, but telling the story about my city," James said. "The place that I grew up, that I love and have great memories and am very fond of."
James is the executive producer of "How We Roll," a half hour sitcom inspired by Smallwood's life, premiering next month on CBS.
"Tom's story is an incredible story no matter where you set it. But the fact that it was from Saginaw, really resonated with me," James said during a Zoom call.
This is James's first executive producer credit, too. Smallwood helps consult for the show, speaking with the writers.
"Anything that we concoct story wise, we want to make sure that we are getting at the nuts and bolts of his approach in the context of a professional bowling situation," James explained.
The 11-episode season stars Pete Holmes as Smallwood, and Katie Lowes as his wife, Jen. James has enjoyed watching them play off each other.
"You really hope that the people that are playing opposite each other are going to have a real genuine connection, what they call chemistry," James said. "And they have a ton of that."
Smallwood has had a handful of film and television producers reach out to him over the years, so he was initially cautious about the sitcom. It's the first time someone has told his story in that way.
"I'm interested to see it," Smallwood said. "It should be good. Talk to the writers a lot. They're trying to do the best they can for bowling, like make it as respectful as possible."
Since he'll be in a tournament at the time of the premiere, the Smallwood clan is flying out to watch it with him.
"I'm pretty excited for it," Brady said. "I'm also excited that I'm going to Vegas to watch it and watch my dad bowl. But I never really expected it until my dad actually told me that it was going to happen."
Beyond the TV show, the senior Smallwood is keeping his eye down the lane, always angling for the next strike.
"I'm hoping I have a couple more years in me at least. I mean, I'd love to bowl until I'm 46, 47. But I'm also not going to stay out there and hemorrhage money just to follow my dreams," Smallwood said.
Even so, following his dreams got him this far.
"How We Roll" premieres March 31 at 9:30 p.m. on CBS, and is available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.
