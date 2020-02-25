Lockdowns and active shooter drills are no joke to Grand Blanc West 8th grader Grace Hogan. “During the drill I wish they would keep their mouths shut and actually pretend it was real, because you never know what you would do in a real situation,” Grace told TV5.
She never knew what she would do until she was in a real situation watching a production of Grease at Carmen Ainsworth High School in Flint.
There was a shooting outside the gym where the basketball game was being played. Everyone went into lockdown. Grace’s peace of mind was shattered forever. “I was scared for who had been shot. I was scared for us seeing the rifles,” Grace recalled.
Sometimes, even now in her own school months later, Grace still can’t shake that fear. “In math class I can see the parking lot and I look out there and I think, what if someone dangerous is approaching?”
So how do Grace and other students cope, given the new reality of active shooters, lockdown drills, and school violence?
Gina Latty of Child and Family Services in Saginaw believes parents play a vital role. Listening to your kids’ thoughts and fears is key. She suggests starting a conversation with, “it’s got to be scary. And you go to school, and you worry about it. So, let’s talk about it and your feelings, and help you analyze a little bit. And as you validate them, they calm down.”
If students are in the middle of a drill and they’re feeling anxious, or reliving an actual event, Latty explains an easy way to get them to calm down and release anxiety. She suggests thinking about something positive. “In your head, name all the reality TV shows you like, or colors you like. It helps bring down the anxiety.”
Another easy technique is to check out something right in front of you, to help refocus thoughts. “Pick up your pen and describe it to yourself. It’s blue, purple, this, or that. These steps stop it in the short term. But once anxiety stops, you’re able to focus and pay more attention.”
That’s what parents and kids can do. Meanwhile, districts like Midland Public Schools, headed by Superintendent Mike Sharrow, continue to make sure students and staff are safe at school with frequent drills, and by putting public safety officers in school buildings.
“There are three components we focus on, the physical security, student wellness, and staff training in lockdown drills,” Sharrow explained.
Grace Hogan thinks there’s one more major piece of the puzzle, and that missing piece is in the hands of lawmakers.
“Whether it’s mental health or gun control. They need to take action instead of just arguing. Students are dying and it’s not good. They need to take action.”
