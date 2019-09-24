The memory and legacy of a Mid-Michigan professor will forever be honored along the Saginaw River.
On Tuesday, the Howard Sharper Memorial Bench was unveiled at the south end of Wickes Park in Saginaw.
Sharper captivated students as a professor with Delta College's broadcast program, while also DJing the school's radio show.
After his career with Delta, Sharper focused on capturing the beauty of the Saginaw Bay region.
Organizers decided on a bench memorial because of Sharper's love for nature and wildlife.
Over the years, Sharper contributed countless pictures to TV5 for weather reports and more.
He passed away last year at the age of 68.
