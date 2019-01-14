Hoyt Public Library in winter

Local bookworms will be able to crack open a good book at a newly updated library.

The Hoyt Library in Saginaw reopened on Monday, Jan. 14, after being closed to the public since mid-December.

There has been extensive work done to the inside and outside of the building.

The library is open from noon until 8 p.m.

