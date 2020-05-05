The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) recently launched a COVID-19 Uninsured Program Portal where health care providers who have conducted COVID-19 testing of uninsured individuals for COVID-19 or provided treatment to uninsured individuals with a COVID-19 diagnosis can request claims for reimbursement.
The treatment had to be done on or after February 4, 2020.
According to the HRSA, providers will be reimbursed, generally at Medicare rates, subject to available funding.
The HRSA said steps for reimbursement will involve:
- Enrolling as a provider participant
- Checking patient eligibility
- Submitting patient information,
- Submitting claims,
- Receiving payment via direct deposit
