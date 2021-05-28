HSN is issuing a recall of more than 5.4 million hand-held clothing steamers due to a serious burn hazard.
The Joy “My Little Steamer” and “My Little Steamer Go Mini” use hot steam emitted from a nozzle to remove wrinkles from garments and other fabrics. The steamers come in multiple sizes and include black, white, red, purple, or teal colors. The recalled models have a flat or triangular steamer head, with the product name printed on the side.
HSN encourages consumers to stop using the product immediately, and contact corporate for more information on how to receive a refund for units purchased from January 2018 to December 2020.
The company has received more than 200 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of burn injuries, which include instances of second-degree and third-degree burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.