It’s very rare that a wave forecast of 20 feet or larger would be issued for the lower edge of Lake Michigan, but such was the case Friday afternoon and evening, courtesy of the National Weather Service offices in Grand Rapids and northern Indiana.
Officially, Lake Shore Flood Warnings cautioned about northwest gusts from 40 to 50 mph, waves between 14 feet and 18 feet and as high as 22 feet, extreme inundation of low-lying areas, and severe beach and dune erosion.
For perspective, a strong area of high pressure from Canada to Minnesota in conjunction with an emerging nor'easter off the Mid-Atlantic states funneled unusually strong, north to northwesterly gusts throughout the eastern Great Lakes.
Some of the biggest waves ever observed in Lake Michigan occurred in the recent past. For instance, 21.7-foot waves were observed during Halloween of 2014. Further, 23-foot waves transpired in September of 2011. The biggest waves ever in the Great Lakes were recorded in October 2017 to the tune of 29'.
As far as all-time waves were concerned throughout the Great Lakes, 30-to-40 footers crashed in Lake Huron and Lake Superior in the 'White Hurricane' storm of 1913. Ship captains, at the time, estimated 35-foot waves and post storm re-analysis suggested 36 footers on Lake Huron, 38 footers on Lake Superior. All of this data came courtesy of the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.