A human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in a Bay County resident.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed the case. This is the first human case of WNV in Bay County this year, and the fifth this year in Michigan.
So far, no information is available about the patient, but we are told the patient is still alive.
“Although summer is officially over, it’s important to know that West Nile Virus is present in our community,” said Joel Strasz, Health Officer for the Bay County Health Department. “We strongly encourage residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes until the first hard frost of the year, and we continue to work diligently with Bay County Mosquito Control to provide surveillance and be proactive to potential disease threats and also to respond quickly and thoroughly if disease activity becomes evident”
It is important to note that Bay County Mosquito Control will continue to provide adult mosquito control in higher risk West Nile areas, marshy areas, and outdoor community events (including football games) as weather allows, until it is determined the risk has dissipated.
West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne virus. Mosquitoes are infected with the virus by biting an infected bird. The virus is then spread to humans through the bite of the infected mosquito.
Most people who are infected with the virus have either no symptoms or experience a mild illness such as fever, headache, and body aches. However, in some individuals, a more serious disease-causing inflammation and swelling of the brain can develop. People over the age of 50 are more likely to develop serious and potentially life-threatening symptoms of West Nile Virus if they do get sick.
