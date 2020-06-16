Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after the remains of two missing women were found in a Genesee County park in 2017.
The remains were found in Broome Park in Flint on Nov. 7, 2017.
They have since been identified as Misty Kerrison-Steiber, who was last heard from in September of 2017, and Claudia Wilson, who was last heard from in August of 2017.
Investigators are trying to create a timeline of the events leading up to their disappearance.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
