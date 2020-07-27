Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Human Society of the United States are urging customers to be wary of puppy scams as people seek to purchase or adopt dogs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Michigan Department of Attorney General has seen a surge in complaints of internet scammers exploiting consumers who are at home searching the internet looking to adopt a dog.
Officials said several Michiganders have recently been tricked into paying for pets that do not exist, and because the thieves are often outside the country, the prospects of getting money back are extremely low.
“Scammers are looking for any way to take advantage of consumers during this pandemic and puppies are unfortunately not exempt,” Nessel said. “While many people may be eager to bring home a puppy during this time, I urge Michiganders to be vigilant in their search to avoid being scammed. My office continues to prioritize protecting residents from predatory and deceptive business practices, and these puppy scams will ultimately result in heartbreak and financial loss. Always do your homework before making any purchase online to avoid being taken advantage of.”
In addition to the deceptive practices of advertising puppies that do not exist or charging exorbitant fees, officials said scammers are taking advantage of the pandemic as they use it as a reason to avoid in-person visits and demand additional fees.
“Taking advantage of Michiganders by exploiting our love of animals is as cruel to the people as it is to the dogs. We are very grateful to General Nessel’s office for taking this issue seriously,” said Michigan State Director for the Humane Society of the United States Molly Tamulevich.
According to officials, each year, consumers in the U.S. spend more than $1 billion buying puppies without realizing they may be doing business with scammers, puppy mill operators, or both.
Since 2018, the Michigan Department of Attorney General has received nearly 50 complaints of alleged puppy scams, 26 of these complaints are from this year.
The Michigan Department of Attorney General previously provided tips to help consumers spot and avoid puppy scams. Best practices can help consumers avoid falling victim to these scams, they include:
- Research the breed
- Research the breeder
- Research the advertised puppy
- Do not purchase a puppy sight-unseen
- Use a credit card to make the purchase
- Retain all documents and communications from the breeder
- Consider contacting your local shelter
To view the consumer alert, click here.
To file a consumer complaint, click here.
