A cat rescued from a reportedly condemned house is recovering after being found in dire conditions and without one of its hind legs. The cat is now in the care of the Humane Society of Saginaw County.
Ranbir, a cat rescued from a reportedly condemned home that the Humane Society of Saginaw County said is home to dozens of other cats. The organization said Ranbir's eyes were in such bad condition that for three weeks workers didn't know if he even had eyes.
During those three weeks they had to feed him with a syringe. Tuesday, the humane society went on Facebook and accused Saginaw County Animal Care and Control of declining to get involved with this case.
The Director of Animal Care and Control, Bonnie Kanicki, said that is not true.
"We do have an active investigation going and we've been in communication certainly with code enforcement and with the Saginaw County Prosecuting Attorney's office," Kanicki said.
Kanicki said the investigation began about a month ago, after the humane society filed a complaint. Liz Quarm, the president of the humane society, was unavailable for an interview but tells TV5 another organization reported Ranbir's caretaker to animal care and control more than a year ago.
Kanicki assures the agency is doing its due diligence.
"We have a very strong commitment with our animal control officers and our animal cruelty investigator come very certainly to investigate and to try to resolve animal cruelty cases, if, in fact, that's what this is," Kanicki said.
The humane society said they are taking care of two other cats from the same condemned home.
