More than two dozen beagles used in pesticide testing by Corteva Agriscience are still in a Michigan lab, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
The humane society says that the 36 dogs are still at the Charles River Laboratory, in Mattawan, as the group works to get them released.
The humane society said it carried out an undercover investigation at the lab, and released pictures and videos on Tuesday, March 12 that they say show experiments being conducted on the dogs for three companies: Corteva AgriScience (the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont), Above and Beyond NB LLC, and Paredox Therapeutics.
As TV5 told you, on March 18, Corteva AgriScience released a statement saying their tests are no longer required for their product.
“As we indicated previously, we have been actively advocating with Brazil’s Agencia Nacional de Viglilancia Sanitaria (ANVISA) to amend its requirements for animal testing with pesticides and today we received official confirmation that the tests we were seeking to change are no longer required for our product. We have immediately ended the study that was the subject of attention last week and will make every effort to rehome the animals that were part of the study.
We are pleased that our efforts produced this outcome, and we note that it is yet another result of work our heritage companies have been doing for many years to continually refine, reduce, and replace animal tests wherever possible and finding alternative means of obtaining the data necessary to assure our products are safe for humans, animals, and the environment. In fact, this particular effort to change Brazil’s requirement had been underway in collaboration with the Humane Society of the United States.”
The humane society said that on March 22 it learned Corteva planned to work with a group called National Animal Interest Alliance to release the dogs into loving homes. The Humane Society of the United States claims that group is linked to organizations that profit off animal suffering
After reaching out to Corteva about that concern, the humane society said on March 26 Corteva has decided to no longer work with the National Animal Interest Alliance.
