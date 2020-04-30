The Sanilac County Humane Society has decided to cancel the 2020 Fun Fest.
The event was scheduled for Saturday, June 13, and the decision was made for the safety of everyone in this COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan is for the Fun Fest to return on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
