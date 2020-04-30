Black lab dog generic
Henry Horenstein/Getty Images

The Sanilac County Humane Society has decided to cancel the 2020 Fun Fest.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, June 13, and the decision was made for the safety of everyone in this COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan is for the Fun Fest to return on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

