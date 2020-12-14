A dog is facing extensive surgery after being found severely injured in Bay County.
Tank was found lying on the side of Bangor Road on the night of Dec. 11, the Humane Society of Bay County said.
“This sweet, happy dog who had done nothing but give his rescuer kisses and tail wags, was repeatedly slashed, stabbed, and brutally beaten,” the humane society said.
Tank had cut and stab wounds that were old and new on his body.
“It seems that this dog had been subject to torture for the majority of his time on earth,” the humane society said.
Tank is going to need extensive surgery and treatment to heal his infected wounds. The cost is estimated to be about $10,000.
“This dog deserves to know a life outside of torture. This sweet, happy, and gentle boy deserves to experience a life where he can play. Where he can enjoy his existence and know what its like to have a companion who loves him. Help us give Tank this chance,” the humane society said.
The humane society is pleading to the public to help find the abusers. If you have any information on this case, contact the Humane Society of Bay County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.