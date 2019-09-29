The Humane Society of Genesee County (HSGC) held their 15th annual Ties & Tails Dinner and Auction to raise money for animals at the Genesee County animal shelter.
The event was held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Signature Chop House in Flushing.
Ties & Tails is one of two major fundraisers that HSGC holds each year with all proceeds benefiting the animals in Genesee County.
Their goal was to raise more than $11,000.
Attendees enjoyed an evening with a champagne and appetizer hour, along with a plated dinner prepared by a chef.
Attendees also enjoyed a silent auction with music provided by “Bridge” and a “reverse” auction. Several businesses donated items for the silent auction.
The funds raised in the reverse auction will go towards the cost of microchips for the shelter dogs and cats for the year.
The London Strong Foundation was an ambassador this year and will for next year as well.
“She loved all animals especially kitties, and you know having this connection with the Humane Society is just an honor because just I know that this is what she would want to be doing, and being an ambassador, of course, is just another beautiful connection that we have with them. Part of the mission of London Strong is supporting rescues,” said Tina Eisenbeis, Founder of the London Strong Foundation and Ties & Tails Ambassador.
For more information on the HSGC, click here.
