The Humane Society of Midland County said it is seeing less donations come in during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The shelter is in need of dry dog and cat food, as well as monetary donations, Shelter Director Beth Wellman said.
The shelter offers an assistance program to Midland County residents where they can receive pet food.
"Since we are run solely on donations with no dedicated funding from larger entities, we need the public's support now more than ever," Wellman said.
