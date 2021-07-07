Across the country, thousands of animals in shelters are waiting to be adopted.
To help, the Bissell Pet Foundation hosts the Empty the Shelters programs in an effort to find homes for shelter dogs and cats. So far, the foundation has housed more than 50,000 pets.
The Humane Society of Midland County is one of many shelters participating in the event.
"Bissel is paying the difference in the adoption fees so that it is a reduced fee to the adopter, but they're still getting the same quality. Meaning the animal is spayed or neutered, its got all its shots, it's microchipped," said Beth Wellman, director of the Humane Society of Midland County.
The shelter does not lose any money either.
"So, for an organization like us that is run solely on donations and what money we take in, we don't receive any government or higher-entity funding, it is so important that we don't lose that little bit of income to help cover the expenses because, no matter what, it costs quite a bit to get every animal ready for adoption," Wellman said.
Normally, adoption fees for a dog could be as much as $200. Wednesday through Sunday it is $25 and fees for cats are $5.
"We want you to be prepared that we will be sending you home with a pet most likely. There is an application process, but we are not difficult to adopt from. We're just going to have a conversation and try to ensure that we have the best fit for your home," Wellman said.
Wellman said the event is great for first time owners getting rid of so many upfront costs.
"You're not saving one life by adopting, you're saving two. Because you're, that cage that you're taking the animal from, is now empty to accept another animal to come into. So, these events means we can literally, this tiny old building can help so many animals," Wellman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.