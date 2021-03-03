The Humane Society of Midland County is closed through March 8 after a puppy tested positive for parvovirus.
“In order to be as safe as we possibly can, we are closing to closely monitor all of the canines in our care. Only a few other animals came in contact with this puppy, but we are erring on the side of extreme caution and want to make sure every animal we place is as healthy as possible,” the Humane Society said.
Appointments that have been made will be rescheduled.
