The Humane Society of Midland County is hosting its annual summer adoption event with the BISSELL Pet Foundation.
The Empty the Shelters event will run from July 7 to 11 at the county shelter, located at 4371 E. Ashman Street in Midland. During the event, adoption fees will be reduced to $5 for adult cats and $25 for dogs, kittens, and puppies.
“Empty the Shelter events are an amazing opportunity for the animals in our area and beyond,” said the Humane Society of Midland County Shelter Director Beth Wellman. “We will transfer dogs in from other areas to have a wide selection of animals to adopt. Bissell sponsors the difference in adoption fees so it helps to maintain cost coverage while having a reduced fee to the public.”
This summer’s nationwide event will be hosted in more than 180 shelters in 40 states. Anyone interested in bringing home a new furry family member can visit the shelter’s website for more information.
