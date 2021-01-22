The Humane Society of the United States is taking up the case of a dog who was repeatedly stabbed and left for dead on the side of a road in Bay County.
The Humane Society is ready to pay someone up to $5,000 to learn who's responsible for the crime.
Tank, a pit-bull/bulldog mix, was found last month on the side of Bangor Road in Bay County. He was suffering from stab wounds, old and new, bruises, cuts and scrapes.
"The fact that he not only had fresh stab wounds, but he had older stab wounds that indicate that this is a pattern of violent behavior. Just a truly egregious act of violence," said Molly Tamulevich, Michigan director of the Humane Society of the United States.
The Humane Society of the United States is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person who subjected tank to such violence.
"No animal should ever have to suffer like this. This really was a brutal and violent act that was committed against this poor dog," Tamulevich said.
Molly Tamulevich said it's crucial to bring a person like this to justice because there's a strong link between violence against animals, and other kinds of violence.
"They're not just a threat to animals. That's violence within our community that we don't want to be there," Tamulevich said.
Tank has undergone multiple surgeries and extensive therapy. He is on the road to recovery with a foster owner, and the Bay County Humane Society said he is healing well and hanging in there.
