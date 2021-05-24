Thanks to animal lovers, the reward from the Humane Society of Saginaw County has increased to $2,500 after a community cat was found doused in gasoline.
Milo is a free-roaming cat known in the Freeland community in Saginaw county. Milo was found on May 13 near Church Street and 3rd in downtown Freeland.
Liz Quarm, president of the Humane Society, said Milo was drenched in gasoline.
“We began washing him with dish soap. We believe it has the oil gas mixture, “Quarm said. “He even had chemical burns between his toes, it was everywhere on him.”
Quarm believes the intent of the incident was to kill the cat.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Humane Society at 989-502-8672.
