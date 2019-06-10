The Humane Society in the Ann Arbor area is reporting a rise in sick wildlife.
The Humane Society of Huron Valley says its rescue department has responded to hundreds of emergency calls this year. Chief executive Tanya Hilgendorf says it's a "sad situation" for wildlife and can be a threat to household pets that aren't vaccinated.
Distemper and parvovirus can be prevented with vaccines. The Humane Society says they both can carry serious side effects, such as vomiting, diarrhea, lack of appetite and dehydration.
If anyone sees sick or injured wildlife in Washtenaw County, call (734) 661-3512.
